Israel-Hamas peace talks to continue in Egypt over US ceasefire plan

Israel and Hamas were expected to resume peace talks on Tuesday, after wrapping up a first day of negotiations at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

An Egyptian official with knowledge of the talks said the parties on Monday had agreed on most of the first-phase terms of the peace plan proposed by United States President Donald Trump.

That phase includes the release of the hostages still held in Gaza, and the establishment of a ceasefire.

At a White House press briefing on Monday, US press secretary Karoline Leavitt said “technical talks” were ongoing with US representatives to ensure the exchange of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners.

While she declined to give a deadline for the peace talks, Donald Trump said there was “a really good chance” for a deal between Hamas and Israel.

"The recent proposal by US President Donald J. Trump presents an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end," United Nations General-Secretary AntónioGuterres said in a statement on Monday.

Negotiations are underway as Israelis commemorate the two-year anniversary of the Hamas-led 7 October attack, in which 1,200 people were killed.

Since then, Israel’s assaults on the Gaza Strip have killed over 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel's offensive has displaced around 90% of Gaza's population of some 2 million, often multiple times, and restrictions on humanitarian aid have contributed to a severe hunger crisis, with experts saying Gaza City is experiencing famine.