Israelis call for release of hostages in mass protests

Israel on Sunday witnessed one of its largest protests since the war in Gaza began 22 months ago. Demonstrators took to the streets of the country to demand a deal to free Israeli hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

Organisers, representing the families of hostages, asserted that hundreds of thousands of people took part across Israel, with at least tens of thousands gathering in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening.

Frustration is growing in Israel over plans for a new military offensive in some of Gaza's most populated areas.

Many Israelis fear that could further endanger the remaining hostages. Twenty of the 50 who remain in Gaza are believed to be alive.

“We are tired of the war, we are tired of abandonment, we are tired of sacrifice, we are tired of hearing", said Yael Adar, the mother of the late hostage amir Adar, whose body is believed to be captive in Gaza.

Even some former Israeli army and intelligence chiefs now call for a deal to end the fighting.

“We now rise to save the hostages, the soldiers. We demand a comprehensive and applicable deal and the end of the war", said Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is still being held in Gaza.

"We demand what we deserve - our children! And we will continue to demand until we get all of them back", she added.

Protesters gathered at dozens of places including outside politicians’ homes, military headquarters and on major highways. They blocked lanes and lit bonfires. Some restaurants and theaters closed in solidarity. Police said they arrested 38 people.