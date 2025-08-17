Israel strikes and protests demand Gaza war end, hostage release

Dozens of people have been arrested as thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Sunday in a nationwide strike.

They are demanding an end to Israel’s war in Gaza and the release of the remaining 50 hostages, of which about 20 are believed to still be alive.

As the protests unfolded across Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed his right-wing Cabinet saying the war will continue.

"Our continued security control over the [Gaza] Strip is just one of our conditions for ending the war, conditions that Hamas refuses to accept,” he said.

Netanyahu said that not only must Hamas disarm, but that Israel must enforce the disarmament of Gaza “by taking continuous action against any attempt by any terrorist element to arm and organise”.

Israel's planned "security control" over the Gaza Strip has been rejected by the Palestinians and drawn international condemnation.

Protesters fear further fighting could endanger the 50 hostages believed to still be in Gaza, of which only about 20 are thought to be alive.

Sunday is a working day in Israel, and many businesses and institution said they would allow their staff to join the protests called for by the hostages’ families.

The strike comes weeks after militant groups released videos of emaciated hostages and Israel announced plans for a new offensive.

Demonstrators waved Israeli flags and carried photos of the hostages as whistles, horns, and drums echoed at rallies across the country.

They also gathered at places including outside politicians’ homes, military headquarters, and blocked major highways where they were sprayed with water cannons by police.

Some restaurants and theatres also closed in solidarity.

But Netanyahu criticised their actions saying their call to end the war without defeating Hamas, was only hardening the militant group’s position and delaying the release of hostages.

"They are also ensuring that the horrors of 7 October will be repeated over and over again, and that our sons and daughters will have to fight over and over again in an endless war,” he said.

“Therefore, both to advance the release of our hostages and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel, we must complete the task and defeat Hamas.”

This, he said, is exactly what the Cabinet has agreed to do and they are “determined to implement it".

Most of the hostage freed so far have been as a result of diplomatic talks. Negotiations towards a ceasefire that could have seen more released, collapsed in July.

Hamas has said it will only free the remaining captives if Israel agrees to end the war.

A major rally is due to take place in Tel Aviv in the evening.