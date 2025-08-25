Turkish FM accuses Israel of seeking the 'erasure' of Palestine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has accused Israel of wanting to erase Palestine and destabilise the wider Middle East region.

Fidan was speaking in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which he chairs.

"Our immediate priority is to secure a lasting ceasefire and to deliver large scale humanitarian aid to Gaza," Fidan the meeting. "Hamas has already accepted the ceasefire plan proposed by our Qatari and Egyptian brothers. We will continue to support the peace efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States and do our best to help mediators. A deal is within reach. But the aggressor must also agree. Yet it is all too clear now. The Israeli government seeks not peace, but the erasure of Palestine."

Fidan also accused Israel of looking to destabilise the wider region, through attacks on neighbouring countries.

"Israel's aggression will not stop with Palestine. The frequent and local attacks of the Netanyahu regime on Syria, Lebanon and Iran reveal a broader and sinister agenda to destabilise our entire region. If not stopped, this reckless course threatens to engulf the Middle East and beyond."

Monday’s extraordinary council gathered the foreign ministers of OIC member states to coordinate a response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza, the ongoing humanitarian disaster and violations of Palestinian rights.

Discussions were expected to focus on exerting collective pressure for the implementation of United Nations resolutions and the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza.