Libyan Football Federation to challenge sanctions following cancelled match against Nigeria

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) plans to take legal action to reverse the sanctions imposed after their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria was cancelled.

The match, scheduled for October 15, was called off when Nigeria's Super Eagles boycotted the game due to their flight being diverted, leaving the team stranded overnight at an airport.

In the lead-up to the match, tensions escalated between the two countries. Following the cancellation, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded Nigeria a 3-0 victory and fined the LFF $50,000 (£38,500).

LFF acting president Abdunnaser Ahmed expressed his concerns, stating, "Matchpoints cannot be awarded in this way. This is a precedent that African football has never witnessed before. Whoever refrains from playing before any match is cancelled should be considered a loser."

The decision puts Libya's qualification hopes in jeopardy, as they now need to win their remaining two matches in Group D while hoping that Benin and Rwanda do not earn any points.

Ahmed confirmed that the LFF intends to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if necessary, stating, "We believe our cause is just. We will not give up our right."

In contrast, Nigeria's captain, William Troost-Ekong, called the CAF decision "justice," highlighting that their flight was diverted despite the pilot informing authorities they were low on fuel.

The Super Eagles were sent to Al Abraq, located about 230 km (143 miles) from Benghazi, and upon arrival on October 13, they were not met by any LFF representatives. Players reported being left without food, Wi-Fi, or accommodations, prompting their return to Nigeria the day before the match.

Libya also raised complaints about the treatment of their squad during a previous match in Nigeria on October 11, which Nigeria won 1-0. CAF intervened and subsequently cancelled the North African match. An investigation revealed that Libya had breached multiple regulations regarding match conduct and security for visiting teams.

Ahmed criticized CAF for not accurately assessing the situation, asserting that the flight diversion was due to "technical and logistical reasons related to air navigation."

Nigeria's Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, described the circumstances as "most unfortunate," pointing out the complexities arising from Libya's divided political landscape. The situation was further complicated by the lack of diplomatic representation for one of Libya's administrations in Nigeria.

As a result of the sanctions, Nigeria is now just one victory away from qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.