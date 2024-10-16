Nigeria Super Eagles arrive in Abuja, after boycotting AFCON qualifier in Libya

Nigeria's Super Eagles squad arrived in Abuja on Tuesday, after boycotting their AFCON qualifier in Libya.

The decision came after the fooball team were stranded overnight at an airport in Libya, in what the team captain called 'mind games'.

On Sunday, the players were meant to land in Benghazi, but their plane was diverted to Al Abraq, more than 200km away.

Those travelling were 'abandoned' and locked in the building, after arranging to leave, according to a Nigeria Football Federation official.

The chairman of the house committee on sports, Kabiru Amadu, said he was shaken by the trip, but that he was relieved to be back.

'This trip, I wouldn’t say it was okay but, we thank God that we went and we came back safe. But it was a hostage situation,' Amadu said.

Meanwhile the Libyan football federation said it was 'deeply concerned' by the incident, but rejected suggestions of foul play.