Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Senegal's first AFCON 2025 qualifier without Cisse

Sadio Mane during the CAN 2023 Group C match between Senegal and Cameroon at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, on 19 January 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Senegal

On Friday, Senegal held a training session ahead of their first leg match against Malawi in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification. This game on Saturday marks the team's first outing since the dismissal of Aliou Cisse, who previously guided them to an AFCON title and participated in the last two World Cups. Pape Thiaw is the interim head coach.

" Our supporters have confidence in us, same as they did in the past. So tomorrow we have a good chance, in front of our supporters. Everybody knows that playing against Senegal is not easy, and it is up to us to make the match easy for ourselves, hopefully.

Malawi also held a training session in readiness for a pivotal match as they find themselves in a precarious position after two disappointing losses.

Senegal currently has one victory and one draw in Group L after their initial two games, while Malawi is at the bottom of the group with no points.

Additional sources • Other agencies

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..