Senegal's first AFCON 2025 qualifier without Cisse

On Friday, Senegal held a training session ahead of their first leg match against Malawi in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification. This game on Saturday marks the team's first outing since the dismissal of Aliou Cisse, who previously guided them to an AFCON title and participated in the last two World Cups. Pape Thiaw is the interim head coach.

" Our supporters have confidence in us, same as they did in the past. So tomorrow we have a good chance, in front of our supporters. Everybody knows that playing against Senegal is not easy, and it is up to us to make the match easy for ourselves, hopefully.

Malawi also held a training session in readiness for a pivotal match as they find themselves in a precarious position after two disappointing losses.

Senegal currently has one victory and one draw in Group L after their initial two games, while Malawi is at the bottom of the group with no points.