Work of four New York-based artists on show in Rabat

An exhibition of the work of four prominent New York-based artists is on show in Morocco’s Mohammed VI Museum for Modern and Contemporary Art in Rabat.

Travel Diaries brings together creations by Francesco Clemente, Brice Marden, Helen Marden, and Julian Schnabel.

The 27 paintings, selected by curator Vito Schnabel, focuses on the artists' travels and how these experiences have inspired them.

"They really have also spent half their life's practice making their art and getting their inspiration from their travels," said Vito, whose father’s work is on show.

The four artists have been friends for almost half a century, and Vito has known them his whole life.

"What they all have in common is they are not only friends, but there is also a personal beautiful touch to the show,” he said.

Helen Marden travelled through Europe and Morocco before relocating to New York, and has fond memories of the hills around Marrakech.

"Juxtaposition of the colours (when) you drive you in Marrakech, up in the hills. You see that kind of jagged edge to many buildings and houses, and I love how the colours bleed into one another. I mean it's my kind of aesthetic experience," she said.

Clemente's travels took him to India, where he lived on and off for a decade.

Over the years, he studied Sanskrit as well as Hindu and Buddhist literature in Chennai (formerly Madras), where he absorbed the city’s culture, craftsmanship and folk art traditions.

The artist, who was born in Italy, hopes the exhibition in Morocco would inspire young Moroccans to turn to art to express themselves.

"The main reason one makes an exhibition like this is for one 18-year-old young Moroccan artist to walk in these rooms and feel inspired and find the courage to be who he is," said Clemente.

The exhibition runs until October.