Kenya offers free E-Visa to Ghanaian travelers

Kenyan Airways pilots check their mobile phones as the walk past a Kenya Airways plane, Saturday, May 5, 2007 at Jomo Kenyatta airport in Nairobi.   -  
Copyright © africanews
KAREL PRINSLOO/AP2007
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Kenya

The Kenyan government has started issuing Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA) to Ghanaian travellers at no cost.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday, June 19.  This initiative recognizes the visa-free regime agreement between Kenya and Ghana.

Ghanaian citizens planning to visit Kenya must submit their ETA applications through the official website, www.etakenya.go.ke, before departure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration advises travellers to comply with this new requirement to ensure a smooth travel experience. 

