Kenya offers free E-Visa to Ghanaian travelers

The Kenyan government has started issuing Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA) to Ghanaian travellers at no cost.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday, June 19. This initiative recognizes the visa-free regime agreement between Kenya and Ghana.

Ghanaian citizens planning to visit Kenya must submit their ETA applications through the official website, www.etakenya.go.ke, before departure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration advises travellers to comply with this new requirement to ensure a smooth travel experience.