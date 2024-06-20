Kenya offers free E-Visa to Ghanaian travelers

Kenya
The Kenyan government has started issuing Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA) to Ghanaian travellers at no cost.
Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday, June 19. This initiative recognizes the visa-free regime agreement between Kenya and Ghana.
Ghanaian citizens planning to visit Kenya must submit their ETA applications through the official website, www.etakenya.go.ke, before departure.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration advises travellers to comply with this new requirement to ensure a smooth travel experience.
Go to video
Jihadis from Africa's Sahel have crossed into Nigeria's North, a new report says.
Go to video
Sudan accuses UAE of fueling war with weapons to paramilitary rivals
Go to video
Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Afrobeats history in the US
01:01
UN: Rebel activity in CAR worsens amid Sudan conflict
Go to video
Burundi: shortages and power cuts slow a return from international isolation
Go to video
Eid al-Adha brings anguish to Senegalese Fishermen