The earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday has killed more than 2,800 people, and the toll is expected to rise as rescuers reach hard-hit remote mountainous areas. Here's a look at the deadliest earthquakes of the last 25 years:

September 8, 2023

In Morocco, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills more than 2,800 people.

February 6, 2023

In Turkey and Syria, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake kills more than 21,600 people.

April 25, 2015

In Nepal, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 8,800 people.

March 11, 2011

A 9.0 magnitude earthquake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami that kills more than 18,400 people.

January 12, 2010

In Haiti , more than 100,000 people are killed by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake. The government put the death toll at 316,000, but the scale of the destruction made an accurate count impossible.

May 12, 2008

Magnitude 7.9 earthquake hits eastern Sichuan in China, killing more than 87,500 people.

May 27, 2006

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits the island of Java, Indonesia, killing more than 5,700 people.

October 8, 2005

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills more than 80,000 people in Kashmir region , Pakistan .

December 26, 2004

A 9.1 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia triggers a tsunami in the Indian Ocean, killing around 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

December 26, 2003

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, killing more than 20,000.

January 26, 2001

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat, India, killing 20,000 people.

August 17, 1999

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Izmit, Turkey, killing around 18,000 people.