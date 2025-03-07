Ghana: Volta Region's Ketu South declares emergency amid tidal threats

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu has announced a state of emergency in Ketu South due to the tidal waves crisis, urging for immediate action to avert further disaster.

The relentless rise in sea levels has devastated coastal communities, displacing hundreds and causing extensive damage.

For almost two weeks, Ketu South has faced continuous tidal waves, leading to destruction of homes, schools, farmland, and essential infrastructure.

Emefa ALAGBO, a trader, states, "For us traders, a road cutoff means long, expensive detours just to reach our destinations, which significantly raises transportation costs and impacts our businesses."

With homes, schools, health facilities, and cemeteries consumed by the encroaching waters, the destruction has reached critical levels.

The displacement of families has had a profound psychological effect on the community, particularly on women and children.

Gideon TETTEY, Uint committee chairperson of the Salakope-Amitune electoral area, remarks, "Even if they find good places to go and attend school, they are traumatized, worrying about where they will go after school. Everything the teachers teach them is overshadowed by their concerns."

Volta Region Minister James Gunu labeled the situation a national security issue, calling for urgent intervention to prevent further harm, stating, "We know this has been a long-standing issue for them. However, the extent of the destruction this time is simply unbearable. The government is deeply concerned."

Daduga KPORDOHU, a fishmonger, shares, "This is where we sleep every night, but when the sea rises, we have to find refuge on the rocks."

Selasi AMEDZRO, another fishmonger, adds, "Sleeping outdoors makes us susceptible to dust, infections, and harsh weather. The children, in particular, are at risk of mosquito bites, which increases the likelihood of malaria."

Affected residents are seeking long-term solutions in addition to immediate relief.

Thomas AGBEKPONU, chief fisherman of Agavedzi, states, "Our primary concern is the immediate construction of the sea defense wall. If the tides breach this road and enter the lagoon, it will be catastrophic for us. Drivers like myself will lose our means of making a living."

Residents are calling on the government to finish the long-stalled sea defense project and accelerate the Ghana Gas shelter initiative, which aims to provide 150 two-bedroom apartments for families that have been displaced.