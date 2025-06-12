Deadly Floods Devastate South Africa’s Eastern Cape: At Least 49 Dead, More Missing

At least 49 people have died in devastating floods that swept through South Africa’s Eastern Cape province, with officials warning the death toll may rise as search and rescue operations continue.

The severe weather hit early Tuesday, bringing torrential rain, strong winds, and even snowfall to some areas. The town of Mthatha was among the hardest hit, with entire communities displaced and infrastructure damaged.

Among the dead were six high school students whose bus was swept away by rising floodwaters near a river. Authorities located the bus on Wednesday, but it was empty. Three other students were rescued clinging to trees, while four remain missing. A driver and another adult on the bus were also confirmed dead.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane visited affected areas, offering condolences and coordinating relief efforts.

“We are all on the ground assessing the damage to support relief operations and engage directly with affected families,” Mabuyane said. “We reiterate our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and call on residents to remain vigilant and follow guidance from the local disaster management teams.”

Hundreds of families have been displaced and are now sheltering in temporary centers. At least 58 schools and 20 hospitals were damaged, and numerous homes were washed away or submerged. Debris, overturned vehicles, and ruined infrastructure now litter the flood-hit zones.

Eastern Cape is one of South Africa’s most impoverished regions, and officials say the impact has been especially severe in areas with informal housing. Rescue operations are set to continue Thursday as authorities work to account for the missing.