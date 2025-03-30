Myanmar earthquake hampers aid efforts amid crisis

Emergency rescue teams on Sunday began trickling into the area of Myanmar hardest hit by a massive earthquake that killed more than 1,600 people.

But their efforts were hindered by buckled roads, downed bridges, spotty communications and the challenges of operating in a country in the midst of a civil war.

The 7.7 magnitude quake hit midday Friday with an epicentre near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, bringing down scores of buildings and damaging other infrastructure like the city's airport.

Many of Mandalay's 1.5 million people spent the night sleeping on the streets, either left homeless by the quake, which also shook neighbouring Thailand and killed at least 17 people there, or worried that the continuing aftershocks might cause structures left unstable to collapse.

People screamed in the streets on Sunday when another 5.1 magnitude aftershock hit, but there were no immediate reports of further damage.