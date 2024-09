Myanmar floods have affected 631,000 people and caused 226 deaths.

Floods hit 56 townships, with 631,000 people affected. While water levels are receding in some areas, regions in Shan and Kayah remain critical. The death toll has reached 226, with 77 missing, and 259,000 hectares of farmland damaged. Military leader Min Aung Hlaing called the flooding the worst in 50 years.