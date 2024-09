Jordan sets up mobile clinics in Gaza to aid amputees

Jordan's army has set up mobile clinics in Gaza to assist amputees, aiming to support 14,000 people. Among those receiving help is 30-year-old Rezk Tafesh, who was fitted with a prosthetic leg after being injured during Israeli operations. The teams are able to handle 5 to 10 cases at a time, although 90 percent of Gaza's population is displaced.