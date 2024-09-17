Japanese temari: Preserving ancient tradition through handcrafted art and prayers

Eiko Araki, a master of Sanuki Kagari Temari, crafts intricate, colourful geometric designs, often filled with prayers for health and well-being. Temari, which originated over 1,000 years ago during Japan's Heian Period, have become cherished heirlooms and are gaining recognition among tourists and locals. Today, only a handful of women can create these exquisite works of art, showcasing the beauty of handmade craftsmanship.