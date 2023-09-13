Welcome to Africanews

We will only accept 'necessary aid' - Libya's PM

By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Libya

As Libya continues to counts its loss following the catastrophic flood that struck on Sunday, the Prime Minister of the internationally recognized government, has announced a meticulous evaluation process for foreign aid before accepting it.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, the PM, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, expressed that his nation is in the process of scrutinizing international offers of assistance, with the primary aim of determining what is truly essential and ensuring seamless coordination of rescue operations in the wake of the calamitous flooding that has claimed the lives of a minimum of 2,000 individuals.

"We have received numerous offers of support, and we will only accept aid that is deemed necessary," asserted Abdul Hamid Dbeibah during the press briefing.

Although some international aid has already started to arrive in eastern Libya, where the city of Derna, the hardest-hit area, is situated, the intricate political landscape has presented considerable challenges to effective rescue efforts.

Additional sources • bbc

