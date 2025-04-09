Death toll climbs to 98 after nightclub roof collapse in Dominican Republic

Since the collapse of the roof at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo in the early hours of Tuesday, the death toll has climbed steadily.

The popular club, which has operated for fifty years, was hosting a merengue concert attended by politicians and athletes when the roof of the one-storey building caved in and fell onto the busy dancefloor.

98 people have now been confirmed dead, among them popular Dominican singer and star of merengue Rubby Pérez, who was performing on stage during the incident.

Around 160 people were injured.

While rescue crews were still searching for survivors in the rubble, crowds anxiously gathered at the venue to hear news from missing family members.

Many people were also waiting at the Institute of Forensic Science to identify bodies.

The Dominican authorities have not yet commented on the incident, although an investigation into the causes of the roof collapse is expected.