Dominican Republic ends search as concert venue disaster toll reaches 221

The Dominican Republic concluded a search and rescue operation at a building disaster site with the toll reaching 221 dead.

Officials said 189 people were rescued alive from the rubble.

In the capital Santo Domingos, fans and well wishers lined the streets to say their good byes to singer Rubby Perez who was killed when the roof of a concert hall he was performing in collapsed.

They sang popular Perez songs while riding motorcycles alongside the hearse on the way to the cemetery.

Others stood on the sidewalks holding signs that read “Volvere," which translates to "I will return" in English, the title of another Rubby Perez song.

“Rubby didn’t have to die. He was alive and I don’t know why he didn’t take a step back because he saw it coming (the fall of the roof) maybe he wanted to show the people that everything was fine, but he saw it,” said one male fan of Perez.

The hometown of Rubby Perez, Haina, located just southwest of Santo Domingo, lost 20 people.

The city's authorities held a communal wake, where hundreds came to pay their respects.

The legendary club was crowded with musicians, professional athletes, and government officials when dust began to fall from the ceiling and into people’s drinks early Tuesday. Minutes later, the roof collapsed.