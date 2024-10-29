Italian MM says ties with Libya a priority for Italy and EU

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Tripoli Tuesday to attend the Italy-Libya Business Forum, her fourth visit to the country since becoming prime minister two years ago.

She told delegates that relations with Libya are a priority for both Italy and the European Union, and that Rome was convinced that cooperation has not yet met its full potential.

Meloni went on to say that collaboration between the two countries to combat illegal migration flows and human traffickers was important.

She highlighted the need to promote growth and development so that people did not have to emigrate.

Italy’s goal, she said, was to relaunch long-standing collaborations between the two countries and to expand on those that have continued.

“Libya represents a major economic partner for Italy, our excellent trade relations are proof of this,” she said.

“The trade data speak for themselves. In the three-year period 2020-2023, bilateral trade flows more than tripled, going from 2,6 to 9,1 billion euros. And in the first half of 2024, trade increased further.”

Meloni also announced the January resumption of direct flights between Tripoli and Rome by the Italian airline ITA.

Libya’s Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Adel Jumaa, said the trade volume between the two countries constituted a solid basis on which to build, adding that new key agreements were expected to be signed with Italy during the forum.

Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, thanked the Italian government for its interest in increasing cooperation with Libya in all sectors.