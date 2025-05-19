Libya: UN announces "truce committee" as ceasefire holds after violence clashes in Tripoli

Relative quiet has returned to Libya’s capital Tripoli, after violent clashes between rival militia groups caused chaos in the city last week.

Fighting erupted on 12 May following the killing of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, the commander of the Stability Support Authority (SSA), one of the most powerful militias in the country.

Al-Kikli, also known as "Gheniwa", had been accused of war crimes and human rights violations by Amnesty International. He was reportedly killed in a facility run by rival group 444 Brigade.

The clashes that ensued were some of Tripoli’s heaviest in years and killed at least 8 civilians, according to the United Nations.

The Libyan government announced a ceasefire on 14 May. In a statement on Sunday, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said a "truce committee" had been established to protect civilians and ensure the permanence of the ceasefire.

Libya has known little stability since the 2011 uprising that plunged the country into civil war and resulted in the death of longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi.

Eastern Libya is run by a Tobruk-based government under the de facto leadership of military chief Khalifa Haftar, who commands the Libyan National Army.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah leads the Government of National Unity which controls the west of the country and has been recognised by the UN Security Council since 2021.

Disagreements between rival factions have prevented the organisation of elections, and Dbeibah has remained in power since then.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Tripoli on 16 May to demand the removal of Dbeibah and his government, and to call for elections.

Demonstrators have accused Dbeibah of failing to restore stability and of being complicit in the growing power of armed groups. At least three ministers resigned following these calls.

Prime Minister Dbeibah has since promised to eliminate militias and corruption in the country.

"We will not spare anyone who continues to engage in corruption or extortion. Our goal is to create a Libya free of militias and corruption", he said in a televised speech on Saturday.