At a United Nations Security Council meeting Thursday, the new Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya, Hanna Tetteh, informed the members, “most Libyan leaders call for an inclusive political process and note the urgent need to end unilateral actions, unify institutions, and restore stability.”

Nevertheless, she added, “some believe a new unified government is the only solution, while others argue it will prolong the nearly fifteen-year transition period.”

After having held consultations with leaders, political parties, and civil society actors, Tetteh told the Council she intends “to maintain an inclusive stakeholder approach, ensuring that any outcome is not only Libyan-owned but also enjoys broader Libyan support.”

For his part, Libyan Ambassador Taher M. El-Sonni expressed support for “national processes which are geared towards achievement of consensus, and they should not be called into question.”