Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Libyan leaders call for an inclusive political process

Libyan soldiers guard the Central Bank headquarters in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Libya

At a United Nations Security Council meeting Thursday, the new Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya, Hanna Tetteh, informed the members, “most Libyan leaders call for an inclusive political process and note the urgent need to end unilateral actions, unify institutions, and restore stability.”

Nevertheless, she added, “some believe a new unified government is the only solution, while others argue it will prolong the nearly fifteen-year transition period.”

After having held consultations with leaders, political parties, and civil society actors, Tetteh told the Council she intends “to maintain an inclusive stakeholder approach, ensuring that any outcome is not only Libyan-owned but also enjoys broader Libyan support.”

For his part, Libyan Ambassador Taher M. El-Sonni expressed support for “national processes which are geared towards achievement of consensus, and they should not be called into question.”

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..