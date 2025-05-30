Torrential rains kill 25 in southern Nigeria, rescue efforts ongoing

Torrential rains have killed at least 25 people in Nigeria's oil-producing Rivers State, according to emergency officials. The intense downpour hit the city of Okrika in southern Nigeria, causing floods and landslides that buried homes and swept people away.

Rescuers say more bodies are still being pulled from the debris. The floods, which started earlier this week, left many residents homeless and triggered panic in affected communities.

Nigeria often faces seasonal floods, but poor urban planning, blocked drainage systems, and climate change are making the disasters more frequent and deadly. Authorities are now calling for better infrastructure and early warning systems.

Rescue operations are ongoing, but access to remote areas remains difficult due to damaged roads and high water levels.