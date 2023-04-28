Wydad Casablanca, Simba eye Champions League semi-finals

A tough test for Simba and an equally challenging task for the hosts as the two sides lock horns in their Champions League quarter-final return leg on Friday at the Mohamed V stadium. .

The Tanzanians picked a 1-0 win at home last Saturday, earning a slim advantage over the defending champions.

Wydad and Simba have met twice in the Champions League since 2011 with each team having recorded a win.

"We are ready to fight, we walk ahead to reach it, we will continue to fight to qualify to the semi final, we are ready," said Simba's Pape Sakho in a pre-match press conference

The home side are favourites to qualify for the semi-finals, but Simba, who have only conceded once in their last eight matches, will be putting up a tough fight to fight for the spot.

Wydad are expected to welcome back Mohamed Ounajem. The 31-year-old attacker missed the first-leg in Dar es Salaam after a dispute with the coach.

"There is more work to do to prepare for the return match tomorrow. We have all the weapons. We will do everything we can overcome the defeat we suffered in the first leg because it is now about the great Wydad. We are aware of this and the team has prepared well mentally, psychologically and we will do everything to qualify," said Wydad's Bouly Junior Sambou.

Wydad are undefeated in their last nine home matches in continental tournament.