CAF Champions League: WAC vs The Brazilians

Wydad Casablanca will to defend their African title by hook or by crook. The Moroccans, who faced fierce competition from Simba in the previous round, have decided to change coach ahead of their semi-finals clash against Mamelodi Sundowns Saturday (May 11).

With Spaniard Garrido now gone, Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck heads the squad.

"I think we are going to trust everyone's qualities and bring everyone together to play," the x-year-old said during a press conference.

"We reviewed certain offensive qualities of the opponent and some of their weaknesses and included it in the training."

Mamelodi Sundowns players are perhaps the best team since the start of the CAF Champions League. The South Africans will have to withstand the pressure of the boisterous Mohammed V Stadium crowd.

Their coach Rulani Mokwena was confident in their abilities to do just that: "We want to stay in this competition for longer."

"That means we have to play every game and try to win, but at the same time we want to enjoy this moment and try to always give of our best and create long lasting memories. So that comes with performing in front of an energetic and very intimidating crowd"

Rulani Mokwena, who was assistant coach during the 'Brazilians' triumph in 2016, will undoubtedly bring out the best in Peter Shalulile and his team-mates in order for them to make a name for themselves in South African football.