Varying approach to Covid-19 fight in Nigeria [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Africa’s most populous country Nigeria, has evacuated some of its stranded citizens from the United Arab Emirates UAE and the United Kingdom UK nationals amid the coronavirus pandemic. 250 citizens from the UAE and about 300 from the UK all arrived Wednesday in Lagos according to information from the foreign ministry.

Nigeria, closed its international airports in March and has only been allowing special flights to repatriate foreign citizens to their home countries. The index case of the virus in the west african country occurred late February, a case of an Italian businessman who came to Lagos. Since then, over 3000 cases have been recorded, about 98 people have died.

Lockdowns have been relaxed and life looks to return to normal. So, how have some of the approaches taken in the country worked?

For more on this is Dr Inodu Apoku, Head of a covid-19 taskforce from the oil rich state of Bayelsa, south of Nigeria.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

