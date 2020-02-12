Guinea brace up for AU's AfCFTA [Morning Call]

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been installed as head of the African Union for the next 12 months. Ramaphosa says he wants to focus on economic integration among others. Something that notably would be a question of advancing the operations of the African continental free trade area AfCFTA.

This is good news for Guinea according to the country’s Minister of Industry and SMEs, Tibou Kamara. Kamara says Guinea is prepared to take advantage of the new continental trade policy.