Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

African Union ends Gabon suspension after Oligui election

Transitional President of Gabon Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema addresses the Summit of the Future in the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

Gabon

Gabon is back in the community of African states after nearly two years out in the cold.

The African Union (AU) said Wednesday that sanctions against Libreville had been lifted, reintegrating the central African country into the bloc.

The AU's peace and security council said in a statement on X that it was convinced with Gabon's political transition.

Gabon was suspended when General Brice Oligui Nguema took power after overthrowing president Ali Bongo in August 2023.

In April, Oligui overwhelmingly won a presidential election where he was virtually unchallenged.

The lifting of sanctions comes just days before Oligui's inauguration as president. Gabon's foreign affairs ministry welcomed the removal of sanctions.

Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger remain suspended by the African Union for failure to revert to civilian rule. The countries are still ruled by juntas that overthrew popularly elected leaders.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..