Can AU find solutions to rising insecurity? [The Morning Call]

The 33rd Summit of Heads of State of the African Union opens this Sunday, February 9. Dozens of heads of state and government are expected in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, which hosts the organization’s permanent headquarters.
Among the highlights of the meeting, the call for more African solidarity for a demanding objective- the silencing of arms, and captioned under the theme “Silencing weapons and creating conditions conducive to the development of Africa”.
