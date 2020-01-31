Morocco: Customs control in the digital age [Morning Call]

The world celebrated world customs day on January 26. The day was to recognize the role of customs officers and agencies in maintaining border security.

In the wake of this commemoration, a book tackling customs during the digital age was launched in Rabat, Morocco by Larbi Belbachir who has over 40 years of experience in the field of Moroccan customs.

The book analyzes the possible use of artificial intelligence, block chain or image recognition to provide decision support to fight against drug trafficking and cross-border cyber crime.