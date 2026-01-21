Welcome to Africanews

Trump demands 'immediate negotiations' to acquire Greenland, vows not to use force

United States President Donald Trump speaks during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Switzerland

United States President Donald Trump demanded “immediate negotiations” for the US to acquire Greenland during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Trump insisted he wants to “get Greenland, including right, title and ownership,” but he said he wouldn’t employ force to achieve that.

“What I’m asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located,” Trump said, declaring of NATO: “It’s a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades.”

He urged NATO to allow the US to take Greenland from Denmark and added an extraordinary warning, saying alliance members can say yes “and we’ll be very appreciative. Or you can say, ‘No,’ and we will remember.”

“This enormous unsecured island is actually part of North America,” Trump said. “That’s our territory.” Trump also said the US is the only country capable of protecting Greenland.

His growing interest in the self-governing Danish territory has sparked renewed tensions with European nations in the past months.

The US president on Saturday threatened Denmark and seven other European countries with 10% tariff over their opposition to American control of Greenland.

