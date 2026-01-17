Thousands join anti-Trump 'Hands off Greenland' protests in Denmark

Thousands of people took to the streets of Denmark's capital on Saturday to protest at US President Donald Trump's push to take over Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

The protest followed Trump's warning on Friday that he "may put a tariff" on countries that oppose his plans to take over mineral-rich Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

They also coincided with a visit to Copenhagen by a bipartisan delegation from the US Congress that has made clear the opposition of many Americans to the Trump administration's sabre-rattling.

Waving the flags of Denmark and Greenland, the protesters formed a sea of red and white outside Copenhagen city hall, chanting "Kalaallit Nunaat!" -- the vast Arctic island's name in Greenlandic.

Thousands of people had said on social media they would to take part in marches and rallies organised by Greenlandic associations in Copenhagen, and in Aarhus, Aalborg, Odense and the Greenlandic capital Nuuk.

"The aim is to send a clear and unified message of respect for Greenland's democracy and fundamental human rights," Uagut, an association of Greenlanders in Denmark, said on its website.

A sister demonstration was scheduled to happen in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, at 4:00 pm (1500 GMT), to protest the US' "illegal plans to take control of Greenland", organisers said. Demonstrators would march to the US consulate carrying Greenlandic flags.

The Copenhagen rally, which began at 12:00 pm (1100 GMT), was due to make a stop outside the US embassy in the Danish capital.

- 'Demand respect' -

"Recent events have put Greenland and Greenlanders in both Greenland and Denmark under pressure," Uagut chairwoman Julie Rademacher said in a statement to AFP, calling for "unity".

"When tensions rise and people go into a state of alarm, we risk creating more problems than solutions for ourselves and for each other. We appeal to Greenlanders in both Greenland and Denmark to stand together," she said.

The demonstration in Greenland was "to show that we are taking action, that we stand together and that we support our politicians, diplomats and partners," Kristian Johansen, one of the organisers, said in a statement.

"We demand respect for our country's right to self-determination and for us as a people," added Avijaja Rosing-Olsen, another organiser.

"We demand respect for international law and international legal principles. This is not only our struggle, it is a struggle that concerns the entire world."

According to the latest poll published in January 2025, 85 percent of Greenlanders oppose the territory joining the United States. Only six percent were in favour.

- 'No security threat' -

Speaking in Copenhagen, where the Congressional delegation met top Danish and Greenlandic politicians and business leaders, US Democratic Senator Chris Coons insisted there was no security threat to Greenland to justify the Trump administration's stance.

He was responding after Trump advisor Stephen Miller claimed on Fox News that Denmark was too small to defend its sovereign Arctic territory.

"There are no pressing security threats to Greenland, but we share real concern about Arctic security going forward, as the climate changes, as the sea ice retreats, as shipping routes change," Coons told the press.

"There are legitimate reasons for us to explore ways to invest better in Arctic security broadly, both in the American Arctic and in our NATO partners and allies," said Coons, who is leading the US delegation.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Denmark -- a NATO ally -- for, in his view, not doing enough to ensure Greenland's security.

The US president has pursued that argument, despite strategically located Greenland -- as part of Denmark -- being covered by NATO's security umbrella.

European NATO members are deploying troops in Greenland for a military exercise designed to show the world, including the United States, that they will "defend (their) sovereignty", French armed forces minister Alice Rufo said this week.

Britain, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden have announced they are sending small numbers of military personnel to prepare for future exercises in the Arctic.