Morocco's Prime Minister holds talks with U.S. delegation

Prime Minister of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)   -  
Copyright © africanews
Pamela Smith - Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch has held discussions with a delegation from the U.S. congress.

Akhannouch presented his country’s reform projects and underlined the U.S.’ backing of the autonomy initiative within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty over the southern provinces.

The talks also provided the opportunity for both countries to note how Morocco can be used as a hub for U.S. investments in the region, within the context of a win win collaboration.

Morocco’s king has accepted an invitation from Donald Trump to become a founding member of his board of peace.

The U.S. led initiative was initially conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza, but its charter does not seem to confine its role to the Palestinian territory.

The US president has put a hefty price tag of 1 billion U.S. dollars on membership lasting more than three years.

Morocco is among a string of countries, including Hungary, Russia, Canada and France, which have received invites to join the board, which is to be chaired by Trump himself.

The initial response from France and Canada was lukewarm.

Others who have received invitations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, have not yet confirmed whether they will accept.

