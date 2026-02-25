Trump paints rosy picture of US in record-long State of the Union speech

US President Donald Trump has wrapped up his State of the Union address, promising "our future will be bigger, better, brighter, bolder, and more glorious than ever before." Trump's 108-minute speech broke his own record for longest presidential address to Congress.

The prior record was his own 100-minute speech last year.

President Donald Trump and his administration have been talking about fraud for months in several government programs, saying it’s far worse than previous government reports have found. It has not detailed data showing that to be the case.

Trump also blasted Somali involvement in Minnesota social service fraud.

“The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception.” Trump said members of Minnesota’s large Somali community “have pillaged an estimated $19 billion from the American taxpayer.” It’s not clear where Trump found the $19 billion figure.

Dozens of people have been charged in a series of overlapping social service fraud schemes in Minnesota, costing taxpayers well over $200 million. Prosecutors have said the total could end up being $9 billion, an estimate state officials say is overblown.

Of nearly 100 defendants in the three main fraud cases– one for Covid-era food aid, one centered on housing, and one for autism assistance –prosecutors say the vast majority are of Somali descent. Roughly 66 people have been convicted.

Trump separately called for Congress to pass legislation that would ban members of Congress from engaging a stock trading based on insider information received bipartisan cheers from lawmakers, followed by some laughing and partisan tension.

"How about you first!" Rep. Mark Takano, a California Democrat, yelled at Trump after the president expressed surprise the Democrats joined in the standing ovation.

"You're the most corrupt president!" Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, also yelled at Trump. “They stood up for that,” Trump remarked. "Did Nancy Pelosi stand up?” the president quipped, drawing a collective “woah!” from the Republican side of the aisle.