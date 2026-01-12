Iran's nationwide protest movement enters third week amid violent crackdown

Iran’s nationwide protest movement, sparked by an economic crisis, is entering its third week, amid a violent government crackdown and a lasting internet blackout.

Meanwhile, state television on Monday broadcast footage of tens of thousands of pro-government demonstrators, who took to the streets after officials asked for shows of support.

Iranian authorities claim to have regained "full control in all cities across the country." Theyhave accusedthe United States and Israel of fuelling unrest in the country.

"Highly valuable information has been obtained from terrorist elements inside the country and their contacts abroad. We know in which countries the planning meetings took place, and we will reveal that in due course," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said 544 people were killed in the protests, including 496 protesters and 48 members of the security forces.

More than 10,600 people have also been detained over the past two weeks, according to the activists.

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres express shock on Sunday at "reports of violence and excessive use of force" against protesters. He called for Iranian authorities "to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from unnecessary or disproportionate use of force."

With the internet down in Iran and phone lines cut off, gauging the demonstrations from abroad has grown more difficult.

Those abroad fear the information blackout is emboldening hard-liners within Iran’s security services to launch a bloody crackdown.