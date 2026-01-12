People around the world rally in support of protests in Iran

Iran
People around the world have been expressing solidarity with Iranians, who began demonstrations in late December over the collapse of the rial currency.
From Berlin to Istanbul and Washington, thousands took to the streets over the weekend to show support for the Iranian people.
In Paris, many waved flags of the former Iranian monarchy as the crowd made its way towards the French capital’s famous Trocadero landmark. In London, demonstrators gathered outside the Iranian embassy.
In the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV called for "dialogue and peace" during his weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday.
"My thoughts turn to what is happening these days in the Middle East, particularly in Iran and Syria, where ongoing tensions are causing the deaths of many people," he said.
Over the past two weeks, Iran’s nationwide protests have grown from discontent over the country’s failing economy to a wider anti-government movement.
On Thursday, the Iranian government cut off the country from the internet and international phone calls.
At least 544 people have been killed in Iran’s protests, while more than 10,600 people have been arrested, according to activists.
Some in Iran and in the diaspora have been calling for the return of Reza Pahlavi, the country's exiled crown prince. Pahlavi, who successfully spurred protesters onto the streets Thursday night, is trying to position himself as a player in his country’s future.
