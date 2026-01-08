Iran police officer killed as protests over cost of living enter 12th day

An Iranian police officer has been killed after being stabbed during unrest west of Tehran, as protests over the rising cost of living entered their 12th day, according to local media.

Fars news agency said Shahin Dehghan, a police officer in Malard county, died while trying to control the unrest. Authorities say an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

Fresh protests were reported on Wednesday across multiple cities, including Tehran, Bandar Abbas and Bojnurd, with demonstrators chanting slogans against Iran’s leadership. Rights groups say protests have now spread to 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged security forces to show restraint, distinguishing peaceful protesters from armed rioters. However, rights group Iran Human Rights says at least 27 protesters have been killed, while Iranian media report 15 deaths, including members of the security forces.

The unrest was triggered by sharp price rises and a collapsing currency.