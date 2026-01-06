Somalia condemns Israeli Foreign Minister’s visit to Hargeisa as “serious violation”

Somalia’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to Hargeisa as a “serious violation of Somalia’s territorial sovereignty", it's his first official trip since Israel recognized the sovereignty of Somaliland.

Somalia denounced what it called unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of a United Nations member state, warning that the move violates the UN Charter, the African Union’s founding act, and international norms governing relations between sovereign states.

During the visit, Sa’ar met with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, holding a joint press conference at the presidential palace.

The visit comes amid growing regional opposition, with the African Union convening an emergency ministerial meeting to address Israel’s decision.

Israel formally recognized Somaliland on December 26, marking a major diplomatic shift in the region.