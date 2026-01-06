Welcome to Africanews

Somalia condemns Israeli Foreign Minister’s visit to Hargeisa as “serious violation”

FILE - Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar speaks during a press conference after talks with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 30, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Israel

Somalia’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to Hargeisa as a “serious violation of Somalia’s territorial sovereignty", it's his first official trip since Israel recognized the sovereignty of Somaliland.

Somalia denounced what it called unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of a United Nations member state, warning that the move violates the UN Charter, the African Union’s founding act, and international norms governing relations between sovereign states.

During the visit, Sa’ar met with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, holding a joint press conference at the presidential palace.

The visit comes amid growing regional opposition, with the African Union convening an emergency ministerial meeting to address Israel’s decision.

Israel formally recognized Somaliland on December 26, marking a major diplomatic shift in the region.

