Israeli foreign minister visits Somaliland after contentious recognition of breakaway territory

The Israeli foreign minister said Tuesday that Israel would soon open an embassy in Somaliland as he made the first visit there since his government's contentious move to formally recognize the breakaway Somali territory as a sovereign state.

Israel's decision to become the first country to recognize Somaliland has been criticized or rejected by the African Union and others. Somalia said Tuesday that it "condemns in the strongest terms the unauthorized incursion” by Gideon Saar, describing his visit to Somaliland as “an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs” of Somalia.

Video footage shared on social media purported to show fighter jets flying over Hargeisa, the Somaliland capital, during Saar's visit, but it was not immediately clear which country the aircraft belonged to.

While meeting with the Somaliland leader, Saar said Israel was undeterred by the criticism and that the two governments would “soon” open embassies and appoint ambassadors, according to a transcript shared with The Associated Press.

“We hear the attacks, the criticism, the condemnations,” Saar said. “Nobody will determine for Israel who we recognize and who we maintain diplomatic relations with.”

Saar met with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, also known as Irro, and other Somaliland government officials at the presidential palace.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 during a descent into conflict that continues to leave the east African country fragile. Despite having its own government and currency, Somaliland had never before been recognized by any nation.

Somaliland’s Information Ministry stated in a post on X that Saar and his delegation were received by senior members of the Somaliland Cabinet upon their arrival at the airport in Hargeisa. The ministry described the visit as a milestone in bilateral relations.

Somalia’s federal government insists Somaliland remains an integral part of Somali territory and warns that recognition undermines Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israel's announcement on Dec. 26 that it had recognised Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state quickly drew condemnation from many countries.

More than 20 mostly Middle Eastern or African countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation rejected Israel’s move.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said in a statement Tuesday that Israeli recognition of Somaliland was a “dangerous precedent that threatens regional and international peace and security.”

U.S. and Israeli officials told The Associated Press last year that Israel had approached Somaliland about taking in Palestinians from Gaza as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan at the time to resettle the territory’s population.

The U.S. has since abandoned that plan, and the State Department says it continues to recognize the territorial integrity of Somalia, “which includes the territory of Somaliland.”