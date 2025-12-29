Sweden voices support for Mogadishu after Israel's recognition of Somaliland

Sweden has come out in support of Somalia days after Israel became the first country in the world to recognise the breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state.

Posting on social media on Monday, the Swedish foreign ministry said it "upholds the principles of Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity," in line with the European Union, African Union and relevant regional bodies.

Somaliland declared its independence from Mogadishu in 1991 but has never before been acknowledged, despite having its own government and currency.

Israel sparked an international backlash on Friday when it announced its recognition of the territory.

More than 20 countries in the Middle East and Africa denounced the move in a statement on Saturday, calling it a threat to peace and security in the Horn of Africa. They also condemned any attempt by Israel to resettle Palestinians from Gaza in the African territory.

Over the weekend, the EU called for “meaningful dialogue” between Somaliland and Mogadishu to resolve their long-standing differences.

Somaliland is arid and lies on the Gulf of Aden across from Yemen and next to Djibouti, which hosts military bases for the US, China, France and several other countries.