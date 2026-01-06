Salah shines for Egypt and Nigeria beat Mozambique to advance [Football Now]

Mohamed Salah scored with the last kick in extra time to seal's Egypt's 3-1 win over Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16, and Nigeria enjoyed a 4-0 rout of Mozambique on Monday.

Egypt had to dig deep after being surprisingly held to 1-1 in normal time after Benin's Jodel Dossou pounced on a rebound to level the game in the 83rd minute.

“Before the game, I said there are no easy teams, and Benin were a tough opponent,” Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said.

The Pharaohs dominated from the start but had to wait till the 69th before Marwan Attia finally made the breakthrough.

Attia was involved again when Yasser Ibrahim met his cross with a looping header to send the ball inside the top left corner in the seventh minute of extra time.

Salah had the final say on a counterattack, shooting past Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou from outside the penalty box after Zizo played him through. It was his third goal of the tournament.

Egypt, which has played every game in Agadir, will stay in the coastal city for a quarterfinal on Saturday against Burkina Faso or defending champion Ivory Coast, who were meeting on Tuesday.

Super Eagles soar

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman starred as Nigeria routed Mozambique in Fez.

Osimhen had an early goal ruled out for offside but Nigeria didn’t have to wait long for Lookman to get off the mark in the 20th when he was set up by Akor Adams.

Osimhen got his goal five minutes later, again set up by Adams, though the cross took a deflection.

Any hopes the Mambas had of a comeback were dented after the break when Lookman set up Osimhen for his second goal. Lookman also set up Adams to seal the result on a break in the 75th.

The Super Eagles next face a quarterfinal against Algeria or Congo, who were to play in Rabat on Tuesday.

Mali and Senegal will play the first quarterfinal on Friday, followed by host Morocco facing Cameroon.

Tuesday's fixtures

Algeria vs. DR Congo

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Burkina Faso