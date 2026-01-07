Algeria reach AFCON quarterfinal after dramatic win over DRC

Algeria qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal on Tuesday, after a suspenseful match that concluded with a 1-0 victory against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Rabat.

The drama stretched well into overtime. Supporters of the Fennec Foxes held their breath for almost two hours until winger Adil Boulbina scored the goal that sealed their fate and sent Congo out of the tournament at the 119th minute.

The move sent the mostly white and green grandstands into wild celebrations.

Congo came into the game with high hopes and held their ground in a hard-fought match, but Algeria dominated the ball and had Congolese defenders scrambling under constant pressure.

Famous Congo supporter Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, standing on a pedestal, was back once again. He raised his right hand at kickoff and stayed in that position posed as a statue of slain Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba until halftime, when he slowly lowered his arm and raised both hands over his head to applaud his fellow supporters, who’d been anything but statuesque behind him.

He was back, hand raised again, for the second half, and then extra time, before shedding some tears at the end of the game.

After its initial disappointment, Congo can prepare for a World Cup playoff. The Leopards will face either New Caledonia or Jamaica in March for one of the last spots at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Algeria continue their AFCON journey and will face Nigeria in Marrakech in the quarterfinal on Saturday, after the Super Eagles advanced with a 4-0 rout of Mozambique on Monday.