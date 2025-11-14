Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Late DR Congo goal edges Cameroon out of World Cup play-off final

DR Congo football team   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

African Football

The Democratic Republic of Congo has edged out Cameroon to make it through to the finals of the African play-offs for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

A late goal by Chancel Mbemba saw the Leopards beat the Indomitable Lions 1-0 in stoppage time in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, on Thursday

This means Cameroon, which holds the African record for the most appearances in the World Cup, will be missing from the expanded 48-team tournament next year.

The DRC will now face off against Nigeria in the hotly contested final on Sunday evening.

The winners of the continental play-off will advance to March’s six-team intercontinental qualifier to determine the final two nations in the World Cup.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..