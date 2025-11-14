Late DR Congo goal edges Cameroon out of World Cup play-off final

African Football
The Democratic Republic of Congo has edged out Cameroon to make it through to the finals of the African play-offs for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
A late goal by Chancel Mbemba saw the Leopards beat the Indomitable Lions 1-0 in stoppage time in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, on Thursday
This means Cameroon, which holds the African record for the most appearances in the World Cup, will be missing from the expanded 48-team tournament next year.
The DRC will now face off against Nigeria in the hotly contested final on Sunday evening.
The winners of the continental play-off will advance to March’s six-team intercontinental qualifier to determine the final two nations in the World Cup.
