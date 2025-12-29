Zambia and Morocco brace for high-stakes AFCON group clash

Zambia trained on Sunday ahead of a decisive final Group Stage match against tournament favorites Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with qualification still finely balanced.

The Chipolopolo opened their campaign with a 1–1 draw against Mali before being held to a goalless stalemate by Comoros on Friday. Despite the pressure, Zambia captain Fashion Sakala says his side is approaching the clash with confidence and belief.

“The history tells us everything. Morocco, they have won AFCON, Zambia has won AFCON. That tells us that this game is actually a 50-50 game, anything can happen in football,” Sakala said. “We are not looking at names. Zambia has beaten big names before… even this one, we are going there with full confidence and ready to fight.”

Morocco, meanwhile, spoke to the media on Sunday, two days after being whistled off the pitch following a disappointing draw against Mali. The Atlas Lions had dominated much of the game but were twice involved in VAR-reviewed penalty decisions, with Mali eventually leveling in the second half. Despite pushing for a winner, Morocco were denied repeatedly by Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

There was some positive news for the hosts as defender and captain Achraf Hakimi edges closer to a return after an ankle injury.

“I hope that after today’s training session, I’ll be able to play my first few minutes with the team and regain my confidence,” Hakimi said. “The main objective is for Morocco to win this Africa Cup of Nations.”

With both teams under pressure and little margin for error, the upcoming clash promises intensity, history, and high stakes.