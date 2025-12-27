AFCON 2025 heats up as Morocco, Egypt shine and fan zones come alive

The atmosphere at Royal Air Maroc’s cultural activation in the Rabat Fan Zone captured the spirit of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, as football, culture and fan engagement came together in Morocco’s capital. From interactive games to live celebrations, the Fan Zone has become a hub of energy reflecting the growing excitement around the tournament.

On the pitch, Groups A and B returned to action for the second day of the second round, with the host nation firmly in the spotlight. In Group A, Morocco and Mali played out a tense draw in Rabat, with VAR proving decisive as both sides converted penalties. Mali’s late comeback keeps their knockout hopes alive, while Morocco remain well positioned ahead of their final group match against Zambia on Monday.

Earlier, Group B delivered a blockbuster clash in Agadir. Egypt’s Mohamed Salah converted a first-half penalty before the Pharaohs were reduced to ten men. Despite sustained pressure from South Africa, Egypt held on for a narrow 1–0 victory, becoming the first team to secure qualification for the AFCON 2025 knockout stage.

Mohamed Salah. Firing Egypt into the Round of 16 with all the Energy of the Day. 🇪🇬🌟#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/htMH9MY8Eo — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) December 27, 2025

Away from the stadiums, AFCON 2025 continues to thrive across Rabat. Fans have been enjoying mini-football games, interactive challenges and live entertainment that celebrate both the sport and Moroccan culture. From the Fan Zone to the Atlantic Corniche, the city’s modern transport links and public spaces are playing a key role in shaping the tournament experience.