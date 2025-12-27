Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

AFCON 2025 heats up as Morocco, Egypt shine and fan zones come alive

A Mali soccer fan waits for the start of the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Morocco and Mali in Rabat, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and Mohamed Elashi

Morocco

The atmosphere at Royal Air Maroc’s cultural activation in the Rabat Fan Zone captured the spirit of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, as football, culture and fan engagement came together in Morocco’s capital. From interactive games to live celebrations, the Fan Zone has become a hub of energy reflecting the growing excitement around the tournament.

On the pitch, Groups A and B returned to action for the second day of the second round, with the host nation firmly in the spotlight. In Group A, Morocco and Mali played out a tense draw in Rabat, with VAR proving decisive as both sides converted penalties. Mali’s late comeback keeps their knockout hopes alive, while Morocco remain well positioned ahead of their final group match against Zambia on Monday.

Earlier, Group B delivered a blockbuster clash in Agadir. Egypt’s Mohamed Salah converted a first-half penalty before the Pharaohs were reduced to ten men. Despite sustained pressure from South Africa, Egypt held on for a narrow 1–0 victory, becoming the first team to secure qualification for the AFCON 2025 knockout stage.

Away from the stadiums, AFCON 2025 continues to thrive across Rabat. Fans have been enjoying mini-football games, interactive challenges and live entertainment that celebrate both the sport and Moroccan culture. From the Fan Zone to the Atlantic Corniche, the city’s modern transport links and public spaces are playing a key role in shaping the tournament experience.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..