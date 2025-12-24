Rare bird species thrives in Morocco after succesful breeding program

The rare northern bald ibis, hunted essentially to extinction by the 17th century, has been revived by breeding and rewilding efforts in Rabat.

Inside the National Zoological Garden of Rabat, staff protect the birds, ensure they are well fed, healthy and ready to breed.

The migratory birds are known for their distinctive black-and-iridescent green plumage, bald red head and long curved beak.

They once soared over North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and much of Europe until they were faced with extinction.

Similar efforts have been done in Europe to save the birds, including by a conservation and research group based in Austria, whose efforts moved the species from a “critically endangered” classification to “endangered”.

Saad Azizi, head of the veterinary and zoological service, said the Rabat zoo saved around 20 birds in 2015, and now ten years later, their numbers have doubled.

The staff replicated their breeding environment by dedicating areas for mating and reproduction, with branches placed to help the birds build their nests.

Each bird chooses the nesting area it prefers, and Azizi said the species is known for its strong pair bonds.

The pair remains together and breeds with the same partner, sometimes for their entire lifetime.

The breeding season begins at the end of March, and eggs hatch in early June.

The couples raise one to two chicks each under close veterinary supervision, according to Hafid Ouchtarmoun, a bird breeding technician.

At the zoo, the birds feast on a diet of small pieces of meat, carrots, and rice, prepared in a mix that mimics their meals in the wild.

They drink water from the ground, and spend time perched on trees surrounded by an enclosure and protective netting to stop them from leaving or coming into contact with other migratory birds.

This reduces the risk of disease transmission, and the birds are checked regularly.

Once the birds are considered ready and capable of adapting, they are gradually released into the wild as part of a program aimed at strengthening the population and ensuring their survival.

The birds are fitted with an identification ring on a leg, allowing specialists to monitor and track them both inside the zoo and after their release into the wild.