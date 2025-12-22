Egypt: Visitors watch sun align with ancient Luxor temple on winter solstice

Hundreds of visitors to the Egyptian city of Luxor woke up at dawn on Sunday to watch the sunrise line up with the axis of an ancient temple for the winter solstice.

Many were overwhelmed by the experience as the first rays of golden sunlight pierced through the Temple of Amun-Re at Karnak.

"I feel a specific energy here and I am so happy. I feel like just reborn, [it] fulfilled my heart, my spirit, my life," said Nahim Quintana, a tourist from Mexico.

The sunrise lines up perfectly with the temple walls on 21 December, the shortest day of the year, which marks the beginning of astronomical winter.

The Karnak complex was completed over 2,000 years ago. It houses temples dedicated to several ancient Egyptian gods like Amun Re, Ptah and Osiris.

The ancient site, which is known for its temples, pillars and columns which resemble the iconic Egyptian lotus flower, has attracted many archaeologists and Egyptologist throughout the millennia.

"The sunrays illuminate the Holy of Holies in the historic and unique Karnak temples on 21 December of each year, heralding the arrival of winter and the beginning of planting season for the ancient Egyptians," said deputy governor of Luxor Hisham Abu Zeid.

Luxor sits on the banks of the Nile River and is located about 650 kilometres south of Cairo.

It is home to some of Egypt's most dramatic ancient temples and pharaonic tombs, including that of King Tutankhamun.