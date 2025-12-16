Six peacekeepers killed in Sudan drone strike mourned at UN ceremony in Kadugli

United Nations peacekeepers in Sudan mourned six of their own on Monday at a ceremony in Kadugli.

The fallen peacekeepers were killed in a drone strike on their base in the central Kordofan region.

All of the victims were Bangladeshi nationals, the UN said, serving in its UNISFA security force for Abyei. Their remains were returned to Bangladesh following the ceremony.

The UN condemned the attack.

“In the statement, the Secretary-General underscored that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, and he reminds all parties to the conflict of their obligation to protect UN personnel and civilians," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General, told reporters.

"Such attacks against peacekeepers are unjustifiable. There will need to be accountability.”

The Sudanese military has blamed the drone strike on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who have been fighting the army for control of the country for more than two years.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

Abyei is an oil-rich disputed region between Sudan and South Sudan. The UN mission has been deployed there since 2011 when South Sudan gained its independence from Sudan.