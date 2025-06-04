South Sudan celebrates International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers kicked off in South Sudan’s Western Equatoria State on Monday - opening with a friendly football match between peacekeepers and local women.

The event was aimed at raising awareness of the need to de-escalate tensions and promote peace in the conflict-prone area.

James Severino is Acting Governor of Western Equatoria State:

“We have seen the presence of peacekeepers of over ten years. We worked together, we fought together, to ensure that relative peace comes to Tambura. Thank you, peacekeepers, that you managed to protect our civilians. We will stand with you to work for peace.”

Western Equatoria has been hard hit by years of military confrontations and intercommunal conflict. The peacekeepers are part of the UN Mission in South Sudan, or UNMISS, an initiative aimed at preventing the country from relapsing into civil war, and building sustainable peace so that free, fair, and credible elections can take place. More than 18,000 peacekeepers from 75 countries serve with the mission.

“We had a lot of efforts together and collaboration in Tambura, greater Tambura, in the eastern counties of the State and even here in Yambio," Emmanuel Dukundane a Civil Affairs Officer with UNMISS said during a speech at the event. "We express our commitment to continue with this partnership and collaboration to ensure that we have sustainable peace in the State.”

Lost lives

Participants also paid their respects to the peacekeepers serving with UNMISS, who lost their lives while serving the cause of peace in South Sudan over the past year.

Wakila Charles, Speaker, Western Equatoria Legislative Assembly:

“As the sacrifice, our brothers, our lovely brothers, have laid down their lives for the sake of peace. Ask yourself am I in peace in my home? As Members of Parliament, as a leader, we are representing our community. If the peace started with me, that means my home will be peaceful, my community, and the State.”

Since UNMISS was founded in 2011, 145 peacekeepers have been killed on duty.