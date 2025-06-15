South Sudan: women learn to rebuild lives after sexual violence

Thirty-nine-year-old Abuk Buol was among those who suffered from South Sudan’s brutal conflict, enduring horrific sexual violence, and displacement.

But as one of the 60 participants at a workshop focused on how to ensure the socio-economic empowerment of survivors of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence (CRSV), she is on the way to building resilience and helping others.

Today, Abuk is reunited back home with her family in Bor, located 183 kilometers from South Sudan’s capital, one of many towns devastated by the civil wars that have ravaged the world’s newest nation. The mother of six is working to secure justice for the horrors that she and so many others endured and to rebuild her own life.

Economic independence has certainly proven to be a lifeline for Abuk, as she has embarked on various ventures including retail trade and soap-making, tailored to local market needs and her own interests. Abuk and many others are being assisted through a project to build socio-economic resilience for CRSV survivors in Jonglei, Unity, Western Equatoria and Juba, supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and the International Trade Centre (ITC), under the leadership of the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

It delivers survivor-centered services, including medical care, psychosocial support, legal aid, and livelihood assistance, through referrals to specialized Family Protection Centers / One Stop Centers. It also supports survivors in speaking out and supporting others.

The objective of the workshop was to learn about the challenges in accessing services and reintegrating into society, share best practices and strengthen coordination and partnerships.

Most of all, it was to amplify the voices of the survivors in leading the prevention and response to sexual violence. The workshop aims to improve future projects and secure new commitments from national and international stakeholders to sustain support for CRSV survivors, as well as to encourage policy reform in South Sudan.